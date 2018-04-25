A spokesman for George H.W. Bush provided an update on the former President's health Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesman Jim McGrath posted a statement on Twitter saying Bush has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit at Houston Methodist Hospital and has been moved to a regular patient room.

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

President Bush is expected to continue to recover at the hospital for the next several days. He is alert and talking to hospital staff, family, and friends, the statement read.

It included President Bush's thanks for prayers and good wishes from everyone. It also mentioned that Bush "wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves"

The Rockets Twitter account quickly responded saying, "Presidential seal of approval from @GeorgeHWBush 👍🏻 Wishing you a speedy recovery from @ToyotaCenter"

Presidential seal of approval from @GeorgeHWBush 👍🏻



Wishing you a speedy recovery from @ToyotaCenter https://t.co/9Bb7C32HsX — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 25, 2018

RELATED:

President George H.W. Bush tweets a 'thank you' to all Houstonians

George H.W. Bush taken to hospital with infection day after wife's funeral, 'appears to be recovering'

What to know about sepsis, the infection ailing George H.W. Bush

© 2018 KHOU