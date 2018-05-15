A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol officer has died in an accident on 295 and Alta Drive.

JSO confirmed the officer was Lance C. Whitaker.

Rest In Peace #JSO Police Officer Lance C. Whitaker #7656. We will miss your kind heart and contagious smile. You are gone but will not be forgotten.



End of Watch: 05-15-2018 pic.twitter.com/uN18JF1T5l — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

Sheriff Mike Williams addressed the media just after 8 a.m.

He said the officer was responding to another accident on 295 around 4:30 a.m. when he got into an accident himself. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It's a sad day for JSO and the city," said Williams.

"Looks pretty simple, pretty straightforward," Williams said of the crash. He said he is confident that weather played a factor in the accident. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Williams said one or two FHP troopers witnessed the crash.

On this Police Memorial Day, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office lost one of our own in a police vehicle crash.



Please keep their family, co-workers, friends, and fellow officers in your prayers.



As more information becomes available, it will be released. pic.twitter.com/xGh3q1xhz7 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

"If you're going to get hurt in this job, one of the main ways you're going to get hurt is in traffic," said Williams.

#JSO in mourning after one of its officers was killed in a car accident early this morning on I295EB @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/b9qRrjv5a7 — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) May 15, 2018

He asks that the public keep Whitaker's family and his JSO family in their prayers. Williams said that JSO will release a place where people can go to pay their condolences if they wish to, but visiting the crash site is not a good idea because it is on the interstate.

"It's tragic, you hate to see anybody involved in a crash," said Williams. But the loss is heightened by the fact that this officer was trying to respond to help someone who had been in a crash.

Our hearts are breaking as we work a police vehicle crash at I295/Alta involving a JSO police officer who has died this morning. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

The mayor has tweeted his condolences in the loss of this officer:

I mourn. Our city mourns. Sheriff Williams called me before sunrise as details were unfolding. This is sad/terrible news. Prayers for the family and all the men and women that protect us. Your city stands with you. https://t.co/eFg30rcOMt — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 15, 2018

Hearse escorted by a JSO patrol car just pulled into UF Health. Several officers gathering at door of hospital @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/DNBxesr6Jh — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) May 15, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott tweeted his condolences for the fallen officer:

.@FLAnnScott and I are heartbroken to hear that a @JSOPIO police officer has passed in a vehicle crash this morning. We ask all Floridians to join us in praying for this officer’s family and loved ones during this terribly difficult time. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 15, 2018

