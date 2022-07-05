The video shows Vicky White checking out of a hotel the morning of the escape.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — New video has been released in the case of Vicky White and Casey White. If you see either of them, please call 911 or the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

MAY 7, 2022:

The Sheriff stated that this video is from the morning of April 29, 2022. It depicts Vicky White checking out of the hotel room. Following this, she reports to work and begins the process of aiding in the escape of Casey White. Investigators say the time of the surveillance system was off slightly. To get the correct time, add one hour and ten minutes.





MAY 6, 2022:

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars.”

This was the quote from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey as the reward for the fugitives was raised by a total of $10,000.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office updated the public on the week-long search for former Lauderdale County Corrections assistant director Vicky White and inmate Casey White.





Sheriff Singleton said that the suspected getaway car was located in Williamson County, TN, on the afternoon of Friday, April 29, before the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office knew the pair were missing. A resident reported an abandoned car on a rural road east of Spring Hill and the vehicle was towed by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The description of the escape vehicle was not released until Tuesday morning, so deputies had no reason to suspect anything about the car on Friday. The car was searched and nothing was found except a failed attempt to spray paint it. Deputies are checking the sparsely populated area for witnesses who might have seen the two in the area or any reports of stolen vehicles.

Singleton says that with this development, they are back to square one where the vehicle is concerned.

It has previously been reported that they might be in possession of an AR-15 rifle, shotgun, and hand gun. Singleton says these were Vicky White's personal weapons. He also said that her knowledge of corrections and her knowledge of the procedures in the sheriff's office transport gave her an advantage and that the escape was a very calculated, well-thought-out plan. He said it does not appear that anyone else was involved.

Earlier in the week, two aliases known to be used by Vicky White were released and an alias was used to buy the car. Like the information about the car, the aliases were inadvertently released early, and Singleton believes she has probably "ditched those aliases".

Before the escape, Vicky White withdrew around $90,000 from different banks in Lauderdale County.

Anyone with information on the Whites’ location is urged to call 9-1-1 or the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.





Casey White is 6'9" tall, 330 pounds, with multiple tattoos. Images were released earlier today:

Vicky White may have altered her appearance. Below are pictures of her with dark hair.

Casey Cole White, 38, was charged with capital murder in September 2020 in murder of Connie Ridgeway. He was already serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase. White confessed to the murder and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared.