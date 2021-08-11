According to the Palm Beach County School District, she was last seen by her tentmate late Saturday night.

THOMASTON, Ga. — The Upson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Florida high schooler last seen at Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena.

According to the Palm Beach Schools Police Department, 16-year-old Mia Brailford was last seen by her tentmate around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Come 6 a.m. roll call Sunday, she was nowhere to be found.

The school district says she was on a JROTC field trip at the scouting base, and that the Upson County Sheriff’s Office spent the day Sunday searching for her.

They are leading the investigation in Georgia, and anyone with information on Brailford’s location can call the sheriff’s office at 706-647-7411.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.