The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the U.S. Coast Guard announced that they will be suspending active search operations for the two missing firemen who left out of Port Canaveral on Friday and never returned.

"We had to make the extremely difficult decision to suspend the search at sundown," said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun. "But when suspend a search we never stop operating."

The Coast Guard says that collectively the search spanned over 105,000 square miles, twice the size of Florida, from Port Canaveral to New England.

Thursday's media briefing was held at the Lexington Hotel on Jacksonville's Southbank. All previous media briefings were held at the Mayport boat ramp.

JFRD fireman Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, a firefighter from Fairfax, Va., were last seen Friday putting their single-engine 24-foot Robalo boat in the Atlantic Ocean near Port Canaveral. Hundreds of searchers have been looking for the men since they've been missing. The search area has expanded into South Carolina.

This is the last photo of the firefighters as they entered their boat into the water.

JFRD

