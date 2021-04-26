x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

News

Unknown man accused of exposing himself to student at USF

If you know him, police ask you to call them at 813-974-2628.
Credit: USF Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced Monday that its police department was trying to identify an unknown man who it says exposed himself over the weekend to a student on campus.

Officers were contacted around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the unidentified man was last seen driving a gold-colored SUV on USF Alumni Drive near Magnolia Fields. Anyone who recognizes him was asked to call the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628.

A community advisory sent by the university urged students, faculty and staff to stay vigilant and aware of their environments. It encouraged people to travel in groups when possible and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter