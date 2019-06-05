TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida is caving to pressure from critics who hated the new academic logo unveiled last fall.

The new logo featured a bull and was supposed to "help usher in a new era for USF," but social media users described it as "absolutely atrocious" and compared it to the Merrill Lynch logo.

After listening to in-person feedback, combing through emails and reading social media comments, USF announced Monday it has decided to stop using the new bull logo and instead adopt the “Iconic Bull U" which has been used by USF Athletics for nearly 15 years. The university will also return to the traditional green-and-gold color palette.

"Implementation of the changes will begin immediately and continue throughout the summer," a USF spokesperson wrote in an email.

A new marketing campaign that was launched this spring features the "Bull U" logo in ads that have already been seen by more than 25 million people.

