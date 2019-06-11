ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The United States Postal Service has released its deadlines for the 2019 holiday shipping season.

If you want to send someone in the military a gift by USPS ground service, you must ship TODAY, Nov. 6.

If you ship First Class/Priority the deadline is Dec. 11. The deadline is Dec. 18 if you want to send via Priority Express Mail.

For packages that will be shipped within the contiguous U.S. the deadlines are:

USPS Retail Ground: December 14

First-Class Mail: December 20

Priority Mail: December 21

Priority Mail Express: December 23

Shipping dates vary slightly for Alaska: Dec. 18 for First Class, Dec. 19 for Priority and Dec. 21 for Priority Express.

For Hawaii, First Class is Dec. 19, Priority is Dec. 19 and Priority Express is Dec. 21.

