Uvalde school mass shooting: What we know about the victims

The massacre at Robb Elementary was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

UVALDE, Texas — At least 21 people were killed Tuesday in what is now considered the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

It happened at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which is about four hours west of Houston.

Nineteen of the victims were students. Robb Elementary School has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Typically, students in those grades are between 6 and 10 years old. The vast majority of the students at Robb Elementary are Latino.

All of the dead were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself Tuesday and opened fire on the children and their teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference Wednesday. He said the gunman used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the attack and posted on Facebook shortly before the shooting: “I’m going to shoot an elementary school.”

Here's what we're learning about the victims.

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles was one of the first victims identified in the Uvalde school shooting. She was a fourth-grade teacher.

She has been described as a loving mother and wife who lived life to the fullest.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 44-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

In a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year, Mireles had introduced herself to her new students.

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote, noting she had been teaching 17 years, loved running and hiking, and had a “supportive, fun, and loving family.” She mentioned that her husband was a school district police officer, and they had a grown daughter and three “furry friends.”

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was a third-grader at Robb Elementary.

Her dad had spent much of Tuesday afternoon looking for her. When he spoke to KHOU 11 News earlier in the day, he said no one had any answers on the whereabouts of his daughter.

"They don't know where she's at ... her name is not here," Rodriguez said. "They're not letting us in at the hospital right now so we don't know where to go."

He later received the devastating news that Annabell was one of the 19 students killed in the shooting.

Her family said she was in the same classroom as her cousin, who was also shot and killed.

Xavier James Lopez

The Associated Press spoke with Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, who identified her cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, as one of the victims.

She said Xavier had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Layla Salazar

Vincent Salazar said his 10-year-old daughter, Layla, loved to swim and dance to Tik Tok videos. She was fast — she won six races at the school’s field day, and Salazar proudly posted a photo of Layla showing off two of her ribbons on Facebook.

Each morning as he drove her to school in his pickup, Salazar would play “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” by Guns ‘n’ Roses and they’d sing along, he said.

“She was just a whole lot of fun,” he said.

Yesterday we lost our heart our whole world We Love you Baby girl Daddy is sorry I wasn't there to protect you when you needed me the most we Love you so much fly high my little angel fly high... Posted by Vinnie Salazar on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Uziyah Garcia

Manny Renfro told the Associated Press he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Rogelio Torres

The father of Rogelio Torres confirmed to KHOU 11’s Anayeli Ruiz Wednesday morning that his son was killed during the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Rogelio was 10 years old.

Another sad update: I just spoke with Rogelio’s dad and he confirms his son was killed yesterday. @KHOU https://t.co/tdciiUMcEk — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) May 25, 2022

Eliahna García

Among those left to grieve were relatives of 10-year-old Eliahna Garcia.

“She was very happy and very outgoing,” said Eliahna’s aunt, Siria Arizmendi, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same school district as Robb Elementary. “She loved to dance and play sports. She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family.”

9 year-old Ellie Garcia was about to turn 10. Her family just shared this photo with me as the community rallies around them and the families of 18 other children and two teachers killed yesterday in the Uvalde school massacre #khou11 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/dIwMFO48LA — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 25, 2022

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo also was killed and her aunt noted Naveah’s first name is Heaven spelled backward. In a Facebook posting, Yvonne White described Nevaeh and Jailah, her cousin who was also killed in the massacre, as “Our Angels.”

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Fourth-grader Eliahana Cruz Torres was looking forward to her last softball game of the season before she was killed Tuesday.

"She was very excited about her softball game today. She was kind of nervous," her aunt said. "I talked to her last night and she was kind of nervous, saying that it was her last game and she didn't want softball to end. And she was excited because there were gonna, I guess, announce the ones that made it to all-stars. And she was also saying, like, 'what if I make it? I'm gonna be so nervous.' And I was like, 'girl you got this. You're gonna be good at it. You got this.' So she was excited."

Jailah Nicole Silguero

Veronica Luevanos, whose 10-year-old daughter, Jailah Nicole Silguero, was among the victims, tearfully told Univision that her daughter did not want to go to school Tuesday and seemed to sense something bad was going to happen. Jailah’s cousin, Naveah, also died in the shooting.

Jose Flores

Jose was just 10 years old when he was killed in the school shooting. We are working to gather more information about him.

Amerie Jo Garza

Medical assistant Angel Garza also hurried to the school and immediately found a girl covered in blood among the terrified children streaming out of the building.

“I’m not hurt. He shot my best friend,” the girl told Garza when he offered help. “She’s not breathing. She was just trying to call the cops.”

Her friend was Amerie Jo Garza — Angel Garza’s stepdaughter.

Amerie was a happy child who made the honor roll and loved to paint, draw and work in clay. “She was very creative,” said her grandmother Dora Mendoza. “She was my baby. Whenever she saw flowers she would draw them.”

Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high... Posted by Angel Garza on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Miranda Mathis

At this point, we do not have any detailed information about Miranda Mathis other than the fact that she was killed in the massacre.

Alithia Ramirez

Ryan Ramirez rushed to Robb Elementary when he heard about the shooting, hoping to find his daughter, Alithia, and take her home. But Alithia, too, was among the victims.

Ramirez’s Facebook page includes a photo, now shown around the world, of the little girl wearing the multi-colored T-shirt that announced she was out of “single digits” after turning 10 years old. The same photo was posted again Wednesday with no words, but with Alithia wearing angel wings.

Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia was also killed in the shooting. She taught at the school for 23 years.

According to reports, she died while shielding her students from the shooter.

Jackie Cazares

Javier Cazares said he found out Tuesday afternoon that his 9-year-old daughter Jacklyn Cazares was killed in her classroom. She was with a group of five girls, including her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, who formed a tight group of friends.

“They are all gone now,” Cazares said.

The extended families of the slain cousins gathered Wednesday to mourn and comfort each other over barbecue.

Cazares described his daughter as a “firecracker” who “had a voice, she didn’t like bullies, she didn’t like kids being picked on.”

“All in all, full of love. She had a big heart,” he said.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

Carmelo Quiroz's grandson, Jayce Luevanos, 10, had begged to go along with his grandmother on Tuesday as she accompanied her great-granddaughter’s kindergarten class to the San Antonio Zoo. But, he said, the family told Jayce it didn’t make sense to skip school so close to the end of the year. Besides, Jayce liked school.

“That’s why my wife is hurting so much, because he wanted to go to San Antonio,” Quiroz told USA Today. “He was so sad he couldn’t go. Maybe if he would have gone, he’d be here.”

Makenna Lee Elrod

Makenna's aunt started a GoFundMe page to help the family.

"Words cannot express the pain my sister and our family is going through. I know in the coming weeks my sister is going to be overcome with so much and any support is appreciated. Please pray for our family and remember Makenna. She was beautiful, funny, smart, and amazing. She had the biggest heart and loved her family and friends so much. Her smile would light up a room."

Tess Marie Mata

We are working to get information about Tess, who was also killed in the massacre.

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio

Uvalde County Sheriff’s Deputy Felix Rubio and his wife had been at the school Tuesday morning to celebrate with their daughter, 10-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah, since the fourth-grader had made honor roll with all A's and received a good citizen award.

In a Facebook post, Kimberly Rubio wrote, “We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”

My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll. She also received the good... Posted by Kimberly Mata-Rubio on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Maite Rodriguez

Maite's family member created a GoFundMe page, saying:

"It is with a heavy heart I come on here on behalf of my cousin Ana who lost her sweet baby girl in yesterday's senseless shooting we are deeply saddened by the loss of this sweet smart little girl. Donations for funeral expenses as well for time away from work to allow her to grieve her loss anything helps God bless and may she R.I.P Maite Rodriguez we love you."

What we know about the suspect

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, the 18-year-old shooter is Salvador Ramos from Uvalde.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said state police had briefed him. He noted that the gunman “suggested the kids should watch out.”

Before heading to the school, Ramos shot his grandmother with two military-style rifles he purchased on his birthday, Gutierrez said. Her condition is not known at this time.

The attack began about 11:30 a.m. when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. A resident who heard the crash called 911, and two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Both officers were shot, though it was not immediately clear where on the campus that confrontation occurred, or how much time elapsed before more authorities arrived on the scene.