VAIL, Colo. — The usual I-70 ski traffic has nothing on Friday’s backup at the Vail lifts.

People were clearly hungry to ride on the 19 inches of fresh powder that fell since Thursday. Likely adding to the congestion, some of the Vail lifts were also closed, according to a tweet shared by the resort.

Pictures and video show a line that just wouldn’t quit, as well as a massive crowd at the base.

One guy, Bradley Nardick, told us it took about 75 minutes before he could get up the mountain.

Vail Resort said they had early arrivals because of the snowstorm, and the massive line eventually dissipated.

Not all Colorado ski areas were so chaotic on Friday. Loveland could not open because of high winds. A spokesperson told us people with lift tickets could be provided refunds.

