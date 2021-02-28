Virginia Commonwealth University announced Sunday that it had suspended Delta Chi fraternity. The school declined to say whether Adam Oakes was a member.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student who was found dead in off-campus housing this weekend.

Authorities say 19-year-old Adam Oakes was found unresponsive by officers called to the residence Saturday morning. The medical examiner will determine how Oakes died.

VCU also announced on Sunday that it had suspended Delta Chi fraternity. The school declined to say whether Oakes was a member. His roommate recalled in a television station interview how Oakes had received a bid to join.

VCU police also are assisting with the investigation.

"This is a tragic loss for Adam's family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Services," said VCU in part of its statement about Oakes death.

VCU mourns the death of student Adam Oakes.



Potomac Falls High School in Loudoun County tweeted about the passing of Oakes, calling him a "PFHS graduate" who played football at the school.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of a PFHS graduate, Adam Oakes. Adam played football at PFHS and loved to cheer for our many athletic programs. If you’re able to help out, here’s a link below. We will miss your spirit, Adam 🖤💜

https://t.co/k4Ct4Y5Ocu