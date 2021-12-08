It is not known at this time if anyone is inside the vehicle or not.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — First responders are on the scene in Niagara Falls where a vehicle is hung up on some rocks just 40 feet or so from the brink of the Falls.

The vehicle apparently entered the water at Goat Island shortly after Noon.

It's not known at this time if anyone is inside. The Coast Guard brought in a helicopter and lowered an officer to the car. The State Police brought in a drone to get a better look into the car.

2 On Your Side has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Please stay in touch with Channel 2 News and wgrz.com for updates.

The Coast Guard had lowered an officer into the car. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/kemA5xjtuE — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) December 8, 2021

State Police are using a drone to assess the car and who’s inside. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/i4GCZSpc8g — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) December 8, 2021