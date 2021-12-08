x
Car hung up on rocks near brink of Niagara Falls

It is not known at this time if anyone is inside the vehicle or not.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — First responders are on the scene in Niagara Falls where a vehicle is hung up on some rocks just 40 feet or so from the brink of the Falls. 

The vehicle apparently entered the water at Goat Island shortly after Noon.

It's not known at this time if anyone is inside. The Coast Guard brought in a helicopter and lowered an officer to the car. The State Police brought in a drone to get a better look into the car.

