LAKELAND, Fla. - A Crime Stoppers tip led state troopers to a vehicle involved in a May 3 fatal hit-and-run crash.

The white 2003 Chevrolet pickup was found at a home on Red Hawk Lane in Plant City, state troopers said.

No one was arrested as of Monday.

The body of McKenzie Jordan Messick, 22, was found on the shoulder along westbound I-4, just west of U.S. 98.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP