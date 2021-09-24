RICHFIELD, Minn — After being stolen along with a car on Friday and listed as missing for several days, Vic the black lab mix is now safe at home.
A Facebook post shared by the Richfield Police Department says Vic was found when he approached a man in a St. Paul park Sunday night.
The wayward pup was reported to be "stinky and thirsty" when he was found, but after a bath he was otherwise in good health and good sprits.
Police said the stolen car was also found in St. Paul near Hamline University Saturday morning. Police said the Chevrolet Malibu was taken Friday with Vic and several valuables inside. The car had been left running in the parking lot of Richfield Liquor.