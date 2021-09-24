Vic the black lab was "thirsty and stinky" when he came home Sunday night, but seems no worse for the wear.

RICHFIELD, Minn — After being stolen along with a car on Friday and listed as missing for several days, Vic the black lab mix is now safe at home.

A Facebook post shared by the Richfield Police Department says Vic was found when he approached a man in a St. Paul park Sunday night.

The wayward pup was reported to be "stinky and thirsty" when he was found, but after a bath he was otherwise in good health and good sprits.