A Venice man was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run wreck earlier this month.

Troopers say Joshua H. McNamara, 32, was driving near the intersection of US 41 near Short Drive on May 20 when he hit 19-year-old Zachary O’Bry. O’Bry was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

McNamara reportedly left the scene.

McNamara was arrested Thursday and his 2004 Ford Explorer, which investigators say he was driving at the time, found covered behind his house. It was impounded.

McNamara is charged with leaving the scene and tampering with evidence.

