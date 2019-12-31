VENICE, Fla. — The Venice Police Department is looking for a missing 91-year-old man.

Bohdan Kurylk was last seen leaving his home in Venice around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was driving a green/gray 2015 Acura MDX with Florida license plate IB50QF.

Kurylko is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown eyes, white/bald hair and has a heavy build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 941-486-2444.

