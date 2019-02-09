UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif — The Coast Guard says four bodies have been recovered near a dive boat that caught fire off the California coast with dozens of people aboard.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll says the bodies recovered Monday morning had injuries consistent with drowning. Searchers are continuing to look for 29 other people who were aboard the vessel Conception, which burned while anchored off Santa Cruz Island.

"Right now they're conducting shoreline searches for any available survivors," Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester told reporters at a brief news conference at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.

Five crew members were awake when the fire broke out and were able to jump into the water. They were rescued by a passing pleasure craft.

Asked if the crew tried to help others aboard, Rochester said, "I don't have any additional information."

A woman who came to the harbor said, "My son was on that boat." She was led away by a Ventura County firefighter.

Authorities have given fluctuating information about the number of people aboard the vessel. The Coast Guard now says a sixth crewmember who was on the manifest was actually not aboard.

Rochester said the 75-foot commercial scuba diving vessel was anchored in Platt's Harbor, about 20 yards off the northern coast of Santa Cruz Island, when the fire ignited around 3 a.m.

She said the vessel sank in 64 feet of water, adding its bow is still visible above the waterline.

The Conception was on the final day of a Labor Day weekend cruise to the Channel Islands when the fire erupted.

The Conception was chartered by Worldwide Diving Adventures, which says on its website that it has been taking divers on such expeditions since the 1970s. It was owned and operated by Truth Aquatics, a Santa Barbara-based company founded in 1974.

Asked if the boat operator has a history of any violations, Rochester said, "The vessel has been in full compliance."

"At 3:15 this morning the Coast Guard overheard a mayday call. The call was garbled, it was not that clear, but we were able to get some information out of it to send vessels on scene," Barney said.

Rochester said that call indicated the boat was already fully ablaze.

This developing story will updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Crewmembers were working on the top deck of the dive boat where a fire broke out early Monday morning when they sent in a mayday call to dispatchers, U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed.

The crew of five were able to jump off of the vessel around 3:30 a.m. before being seriously injured, USCG Capt. Monica Rochester said in a press conference. A good Samaritan boat, the Grape Escape, rescued the five workers from the water and took them to shore.

READ ALSO:

The 34 passengers on board were on the bottom deck sleeping when the fire broke out. All 34 are still unaccounted for, Rochester said.

The boat, operated by Santa Barbara-based Worldwide Diving Adventures, was only 20 yards off of shore before catching fire. Hours later, while fire crews were working to put out the flames, the boat sank, Rochester said.

Rochester said the owner of the boat has been complying with officials.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise taking divers to the Channel Islands off the coast of Southern California.

The vessel Conception was operated by Santa Barbara-based Worldwide Diving Adventures, which says on its website it has been operating such expeditions since 1972.

This weekend trip had departed at 4 a.m. Saturday with plans to return at 5 p.m. Monday.

It was outfitted with dozens of small berths for people to sleep in overnight.

The trip promised multiple opportunities to see colorful coral and a variety of marine life.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The U.S. Coast Guard is attempting to rescue dozens of people on board a 75-foot boat off the coast of Ventura County in Southern California, the department confirmed on Twitter early Monday morning.

According to the USCG Los Angeles, the large boat was carrying "more than 30 people in distress" near Santa Cruz Island when it caught fire.

Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath confirmed to ABC10 that there are fatalities, but they can't put an official number out, because "the number could rise."

At least 34 people are still unaccounted for. A group of crew members have been rescued, one of whom suffered minor injuries, USCG said. It's unclear what condition the remaining passengers are in.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll of the U.S. Coast Guard told the Associated Press taht the five crewmembers were sleeping on the top deck of the boat when it caught fire. The 34 passengers were sleeping below.

WATCH MORE: Multiple fatalities confirmed as Coast Guard attempts boat rescue in Southern California