After two weeks of a government shutdown, President Trump and Congress continue to war over funding for a border wall.

Although the shutdown continues, tax season waits for no one and now we’re seeing claims that your tax refund could be at risk.

THE QUESTION:

Are the articles and claims that the shutdown could delay or impact your tax refunds accurate?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, during the shutdown, taxes can be filed and submitted to the IRS, but they cannot process refunds.

The IRS made provisions to address this issue in a prolonged shutdown, but they have not announced any changes as of Friday.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Only 10,000 people, out of the 80,000 employed at the IRS, are actually working right now.

In their plan, the IRS confirmed that during a government shutdown, staff responsible for the filing and collection of taxes will continue to work, but those responsible for tax refunds will be furloughed.

The following services are still running:

Completion and testing of the upcoming Filing Year programs

Electronic returns that are processed systematically (requiring no intervention by service center functions) up to the point of refunds

Processing Paper Tax Returns through Batching.

However, the service of issuing refunds isn't running during the government shutdown.

Claims that the IRS can't send out tax refunds during a shutdown are verified.

The IRS plan was made for a five day shutdown procedure, however, we're now two weeks in. The IRS can change the plan, but that hasn't happened yet.