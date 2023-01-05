Yes, your auto insurance claims stay on record for years: Here’s how to see it

It’s the report insurance providers use to set your premiums, but most consumers don’t know it exists.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From a dead battery to a flat tire, or a chip in your windshield, these common inconveniences can often be remedied with a quick call to your insurance provider, usually in the form of a roadside assistance request.

These requests can often seem innocuous, at least in comparison to a car accident when it comes to utilizing your insurance. But as we previously verified, these requests can count as claims – and if they start to add up – can potentially impact your premium.

But can these claims dog you for years to come, impacting what you pay even if you shop around for new insurance?

THE QUESTION

Steve K. of Auburndale saw our initial report and asked if claims for roadside assistance are recorded on a CLUE report — and do they get shared with all insurance companies?

THE SOURCES

Mark Friedlander , Insurance Information Institute

, Insurance Information Institute Tasha Carter , Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate

, Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Nationwide

THE ANSWER

Yes, your auto insurance provider can report any and all claims to a database called CLUE. This report can be accessed by other insurance providers, and the information can be used to determine your rates.

WHAT WE FOUND

While it might seem obvious that something like a claim for a car accident would follow you when you shop around for auto insurance, most consumers might not realize other claims can have a similar impact.

Roadside assistance requests can count as claims and insurance providers can report those claims to a database known as the Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange, or CLUE, according to Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute.

“So the more claims you file – whether they're collision, comprehensive claims such as auto glass replacement – anything that has involved the claim process with your auto insurance policy gets reported to CLUE,” Friedlander said.

Those claims can stay on your report for as many as five to seven years, he said.

Most consumers are unaware CLUE reports exist and that the information in them is used by insurance providers to determine their rates, according to Florida’s insurance consumer advocate Tasha Carter.

“Anytime that you are applying for new insurance, or even if your insurance company is considering renewing your current insurance policy, they are going to review the claim report to determine if any additional actions have been taken against you,” Carter said.

Consumers are entitled to one free copy of their CLUE report annually, she said, under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. You can request a copy of your report here.

Carter said it’s important to regularly review your report so you can ensure it's accurate. If there are inaccuracies that could be costing you higher premiums, you can dispute them.

If you do find inaccuracies, Carter said you can do the following:

Contact LexisNexis with relevant documentation to have the error fixed. Contact your insurance provider directly. Submit a written statement and any additional information to be included with your report.

Carter said she’s reviewing if state lawmakers can require insurers to be more transparent about how they’re utilizing information in your CLUE report.

Nationwide reports roadside assistance requests to CLUE, a spokesperson confirmed to VERIFY.

However, repeated requests to State Farm, USAA, Progressive and Geico asking if roadside assistance requests are reported to CLUE were not answered.