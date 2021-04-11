Yes, we still have to move our clocks back in Florida despite making daylight saving time permanent

States opting to stay on daylight saving time must get congressional approval, which hasn't happened.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daylight saving time ends this weekend, which means we "fall back" one hour on Sunday morning.

The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

But Florida lawmakers voted to "lock the clock" in 2018 and keep daylight saving time permanent in the state.

THE QUESTION

Do we still have to change our clocks in Florida even though lawmakers voted to make daylight saving time permanent?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, we still must change our clocks in Florida despite state lawmakers voting in 2018 to make daylight saving time permanent because congressional approval is required. It hasn't happened yet.

WHAT WE FOUND

In 2018, Florida lawmakers approved a bipartisan measure called the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent.

But this change requires federal approval, which hasn’t happened.

That's because federal law only allows states to opt-out of daylight saving time and permanently remain on standard time. But under the Uniform Time Act of 1966, states that want to stay on daylight saving time permanently – like Florida – need congressional approval.

Unless Congress takes action, no changes will happen in those states.

Currently, two states, Arizona (except the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii, do not observe daylight saving time. U.S. territories American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

But daylight saving time has proven to be more popular than standard time and Florida isn’t alone in trying to keep daylight saving time permanent.

In the past four years, 19 states have either enacted legislation or passed resolutions to stay sprung forward on daylight saving time all year long, the NCSL says.

Congress in 2005 lengthened daylight saving time to start on the second Sunday of March and end on the first Sunday of November, but it has stopped short of allowing states to stay on daylight saving time year-round.

For the fourth year in a row, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, re-introduced a bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country, calling the time change “stupid.”

"We’re about to once again do this annual craziness of changing the clock, falling back, springing forward," Rubio said in a video posted to his website.

"The overwhelming majority of members of Congress approve and support it. Let's get it done. Let’s get it passed so that we never have to do this stupid change again."

The bill continually dies in committee despite dozens of co-sponsors. This year’s version has yet to advance past the introduction phase.