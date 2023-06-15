“Cold water washing is good for your clothes, good for your wallet and good for Mother Earth," Brian Sansoni at the American Cleaning Institute said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Many people think using hot or warm water to wash clothes is better than washing them in cold water because they believe the heat makes their clothes cleaner.

But some detergent companies, including Tide, have claimed that washing clothes in cold water is just as effective as using hot water.

THE QUESTION

Is washing clothes in cold water just as effective as using hot water?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, washing clothes in cold water is just as effective as using hot water.

WHAT WE FOUND

Washing your clothes in cold water is just as effective as using hot water, according to Energy Star, General Electric Appliances, Consumer Reports and the American Cleaning Institute, a trade association that represents the cleaning products and detergent industry. In fact, experts say cold water is actually better for cleaning your clothes.

“There's an absolute benefit to laundering in cold water. With today's advancements in laundry technologies, both in detergents and appliances, you can get the best cleaning performance in cold water,” Brian Sansoni, the senior vice president of communications at the American Cleaning Institute, told VERIFY.

Washing machine manufacturer General Electric says washing clothes in cold water can reduce wrinkles and remove stains, including blood, sweat, grass and makeup smudges. It can also reduce your energy costs, according to Energy Star.

On its website, Energy Star says that heating up water consumes about 90% of the energy it takes to operate a washing machine. Switching the temperature setting, even from hot to warm can cut energy use in half, and using cold water reduces energy even more.

In addition to reducing energy costs, cold-water washing is also less likely to shrink, fade or ruin clothes. Delicate fabrics, like lace and silk, as well as dark and colorful fabrics also wash better in cold water, General Electric says.

“A lot of your clothing can last longer if you regularly wash them in cold water because sometimes your clothes can fade, shrink or bleed when washed in the wrong water temperature,” Sansoni said. “So it's really important to regularly wash your clothes in cold water. It can prolong the lifespan of your clothing.”

Experts at Consumer Reports also say you no longer have to use hot water to get clothes clean. They found that laundry detergents have gotten much better at putting enzymes to work in removing dirt and stains at lower water temperatures.

“Very simply put, cold water washing is good for your clothes, good for your wallet and good for Mother Earth,” Sansoni said.

For practical everyday laundering, cold water usually does the trick — but if someone in your house is sick, all of our sources, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommend washing with hot water to stop the spread of germs.