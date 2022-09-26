No, your standard homeowners or renters insurance doesn't cover flooding

Amid Florida's property insurance crisis, here's what you need to know as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida's property insurance industry in turmoil, here's what you should be doing right now as Hurricane Ian approaches.

As you prepare your home, take photos and video both inside and out, according to Michael Barry with the Insurance Information Institute.

He said this will help you later on if you need to file a claim by giving you cut-and-dry examples of what your house looked like before and after the storm if you had damage.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, don't assume you're covered for any hurricane damage.

OUR SOURCES

The National Weather Service

Insurance Information Institute

THE QUESTION

Does standard homeowners or renters insurance cover flooding?

THE ANSWER

No, standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding. Both homeowners and renters need a separate policy to cover flooding. If you aren't covered for flood insurance, there's a 30-day required waiting period after setting it up.

So if a storm is already approaching, it's too late.

THE QUESTION

What about the more than 1 million Floridians who are now covered by the state-run insurer of last resort Citizens Property Insurance?

THE ANSWER

In a worst-case scenario, Citizens has the power to assess surcharges of all the policyholders statewide to help pay the claims.

"If I'm a Citizens policyholder today, and I get property damaged, Citizens Property Insurance is going to have the resources to pay the claim," Barry said.