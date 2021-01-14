VERIFY: The National Mall will be closed for inauguration, NPS says

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This story reported on Thursday, January 14th that the Park Service had not yet decided to close the National Mall. They clarified on Friday, January 15th that the Mall is shut down. Get the latest here.
With less than a week before President-elect Biden's inauguration, news outlets began reporting that the National Mall would close to the public.
The reports came in the midst of Washington still reeling from the violent Capitol attack on Jan. 6, and as fencing, barricades, police and national guardsmen continue to arrive in the city.
All over social media, national and local news organizations began reporting that the National Mall would be closed. But the National Park Service, who has jurisdiction over the area, said those reports are false.
At 11:28 a.m. they tweeted, "News reports that @NationalMallNPS will be closed to public for the Inauguration are not correct. We continue to work with @SecretService @BidenInaugural and @MayorBowser. We will announce plans once a decision is made."
As WUSA previously reported, the National Park Service has suspended tours of the Washington Monument through January 24, 2021.
Several road closures have already been put in place in the downtown D.C. area, and over 15,000 National Guard members have been deployed to protect the city ahead and during the inauguration.
Among the security measures D.C. officials have put in place, Metro announced Wednesday that they will temporarily close 13 rail stations and make changes to bus routes in the downtown D.C. area ahead of the inauguration.
Stations closed will be:
- Red Line Farragut North, Judiciary Square, Union Station
- Yellow LineGreen Line Archives
- Blue Line Arlington Cemetery
- Blue LineOrange LineSilver Line Farragut West McPherson Square, Federal
- Center SW, Capitol South, Smithsonian, Federal Triangle
