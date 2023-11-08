x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
VERIFY

Can heat break glass windows?

A Florida man posed the question after his front door window cracked. Lisa Taylor, owner of American Window Products, said it's rare, but can happen.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Hammond said he heard a pop near his front door on Tuesday. 

The window in the front door of his Murray Hill home was broken, but not shattered. 

Hammond didn't see any projectiles, and wondered if it cracked because of the intense heat the First Coast is under

THE QUESTION

Can heat break a glass window? 

THE SOURCES

Lisa Taylor, owner of American Window Products in Jacksonville.

THE ANSWER

   

This is true.

Yes, heat can break glass windows, but it's rare. 

WHAT WE FOUND

Hammond told First Coast News that his window is in direct sunlight all day and that he put a tinted film over the window.

Taylor said the tint could have contributed to the break. 

"It's the extreme temperature changes so, not just the sun heating up but it's the center heated up faster than the outer edges which could have been caused if he had a film put on it," Taylor said. "That film could have heated up faster."

Before You Leave, Check This Out