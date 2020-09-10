VERIFY: Yes, there has been a 'virtual' presidential debate before

After President Donald Trump and a number of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, the possibility of a virtual presidential debate was raised.
Trump’s campaign quickly shot down that idea, saying Trump won't participate in a virtual or alternate debate setup.
The conversation about a virtual debate led to many claims on social media that there has never been a virtual debate between two presidential candidates in U.S. history.
But virtual debates aren't 100% new. In fact, one happened 60 years ago.
THE QUESTION:
Have two U.S. presidential candidates debated in a virtual format before? Or have all presidential debates happened in-person?
THE ANSWER
In 1960, Vice President Richard Nixon and Senator John F. Kennedy had a remote debate where the candidates were across the country from each other but still debated over the radio.
RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, ballots are being accepted after Election Day in many states, but they still must be postmarked by November 3
WHAT WE FOUND
The Commission on Presidential Debates’ transcript for the debate on October 13th, 1960 begins with the moderator saying:
“Unlike the first two programs, however, the two candidates will not be sharing the same platform. In New York the Democratic presidential nominee, Senator John F. Kennedy; separated by three thousand miles in a Los Angeles studio, the Republican presidential nominee, Vice President Richard M. Nixon; now joined for tonight’s discussion by a network of electronic facilities which permits each candidate to see and hear the other.”
Kennedy and Nixon were on opposite coasts in the United States but still held a radio debate for the third 1960 presidential debate.
Something you’d like VERIFIED? Click here to submit your story