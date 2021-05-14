The Verify Team reached out for answers after a viral Twitter post claimed to have pictures of the "crack" in the Memphis bridge prior to last inspection in 2019.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As work continues to repair the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge after a "crack" was found during an inspection Tuesday, a person on Twitter posted pictures claiming to show damage in the same spot in 2019, before the inspection that year. But is it true?

The damage found Tuesday caused the bridge to be shut down and traffic re-routed in Memphis and Arkansas. Friday, barges and boats that had been at a standstill under the bridge were finally allowed to begin traveling underneath the bridge.

QUESTION:

Was there damage to the same area of the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge at the time of the last inspection in 2019?

THE SOURCE:

The Arkansas Department of Transportation

ANSWER:

It's true. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Friday in a news release that an inspector's drone video from May 2019 shows "evidence of damage in the same area of the fracture."

The question came up after David Manasco posted two pictures to Twitter, saying: "@myARDOT @myTDOT Well the I-40 crack started well before the 2019 inspection. Here is a shot I took in July 2019. You can see the crack was quite extensive at that point. Curious why this wasn't caught in Aug 2019 inspection. #40MSRiverBridge #HernandoDeSoto"

@myARDOT @myTDOT Well the I-40 crack started well before the 2019 inspection. Here is a shot I took in July 2019. You can see the crack was quite extensive at that point. Curious why this wasn't caught in Aug 2019 inspection. #40MSRiverBridge #HernandoDeSoto pic.twitter.com/vsQkR4cWYl — David Manasco (@ManascoD) May 12, 2021

ARDOT said Friday an inspector's drone video shows evidence of damage on the lower side of the bridge in May 2019. They are seeing if the damage was noted in the September 2019 report and what was done about it.

During the course of our investigation we have found earlier evidence of damage on the #40MSRiverBridge captured by an inspector's drone video. We are now investigating to see if the damage was noted in previous reports and what actions were taken. — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) May 14, 2021

You can read the full news release from ARDOT below:

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has confirmed that an image captured by an inspector’s drone video shows evidence of damage in the same area of the fracture which caused the Interstate 40 Bridge to be shut down earlier this week, according to agency officials.

