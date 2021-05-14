MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As work continues to repair the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge after a "crack" was found during an inspection Tuesday, a person on Twitter posted pictures claiming to show damage in the same spot in 2019, before the inspection that year. But is it true?
The damage found Tuesday caused the bridge to be shut down and traffic re-routed in Memphis and Arkansas. Friday, barges and boats that had been at a standstill under the bridge were finally allowed to begin traveling underneath the bridge.
Was there damage to the same area of the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge at the time of the last inspection in 2019?
The Arkansas Department of Transportation
It's true. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Friday in a news release that an inspector's drone video from May 2019 shows "evidence of damage in the same area of the fracture."
The question came up after David Manasco posted two pictures to Twitter, saying: "@myARDOT @myTDOT Well the I-40 crack started well before the 2019 inspection. Here is a shot I took in July 2019. You can see the crack was quite extensive at that point. Curious why this wasn't caught in Aug 2019 inspection. #40MSRiverBridge #HernandoDeSoto"
ARDOT said Friday an inspector's drone video shows evidence of damage on the lower side of the bridge in May 2019. They are seeing if the damage was noted in the September 2019 report and what was done about it.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has confirmed that an image captured by an inspector’s drone video shows evidence of damage in the same area of the fracture which caused the Interstate 40 Bridge to be shut down earlier this week, according to agency officials.
In May 2019, a video shows the evidence of the damage on the lower side of the bridge. ARDOT is now investigating to see if that damage was noted in a September 2019 inspection report and, if so, what actions were taken.
A new webpage dedicated to this closure of the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge is available.