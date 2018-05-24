Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld Orlando as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country, as well as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay!

This new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.

“As Memorial Day weekend approaches, we are especially mindful of the sacrifices our veterans have made. We want to extend a measure of our gratitude with an invitation for a free visit for them and their families to enjoy incredible moments together this summer,” SeaWorld San Antonio park president Carl Lum said.

Since SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment started the Waves of Honor program in 2005, more than 9 million active military, veterans and their families have visited the parks for free, which represents an estimated value of $300 million.

Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online at www.WavesofHonor.com, and the free tickets are available online only (not available at the front gate for each park).

Additional Program Details

WHO: U.S. military veterans and retirees who have honorably served, and up to three guests.

WHAT: Free admission

WHERE: The free admission offer is available at SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

WHEN: May 24 to July 4, 2018

WHY: SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment provides several military ticketing offers via www.WavesofHonor.com year-round in appreciation of U.S. military and veterans’ bravery and incredibly important work.

HOW: Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online at www.WavesofHonor.com, and the free tickets are available online only (not available at the front gate for each park).

For more information and park hours, visit SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.

