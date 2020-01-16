TAMPA, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Tampa today.
Pence is scheduled to land at Tampa International Airport around 11:40 a.m.
He will be speaking at a Keep America Great Again event at Venetian Events Center in Tampa.
He will then participate in a bus tour from Tampa to Kissimmee where he will speak at a Latinos for Trump event.
According to the president's website, tickets for the event are still available.
Click here for more information.
