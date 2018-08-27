The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of the two victims killed by a lone gunman Sunday at a Madden 19 video game tournament.

They were Elijah Clayton, 22, of Woodland Hills, California, and Taylor Robertson, 28, of Giles, West Virginia.

Newly-obtained court records indicate the 24-year-old Baltimore man accused of killing them had been twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities as a teenager.

Divorce filings from the parents of deceased suspect, David Katz, who killed himself after the shooting, show he had been prescribed anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications, according to the Associated Press.

Investigators say Katz shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before turning the gun on himself. One additional person was treated for a "non-gunshot-related" injury. All of the wounded victims are expected to recover.

According to law enforcement, Katz was carrying two guns at the riverfront mall, where he also had extra ammunition. But, he only used one gun. The firearms were purchased legally in Baltimore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

