A man led Manatee County deputies on a highway chase, jumped off a bridge and was caught by a K-9 officer, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say early on Wednesday, Thomas Grieco, 19, was seen at a Circle K on State Road 70 East in Bradenton. He had several felony arrest warrants, deputies said.

A deputy tried to stop his vehicle, but Grieco fled. The chase went from SR 70 to Interstate 75 South. The pursuit was called off when Grieco exited at Fruitville, deputies said.

An aerial unit continued to follow the vehicle. Stop sticks were put out at Honore and University Park, but the vehicle continued to drive after hitting them.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped at mile marker 222 on I-75 North. Investigators say Grieco bailed out of the car and jumped off a bridge. Video shows him run, but K-9 officer Loki was able to find him. Grieco resisted the dog, ignoring commands from Loki's handler to surrender, according to law enforcement.

The pursuit and capture were caught on night-vision video by the sheriff's helicopter.

Grieco was taken to a local hospital to be cleared before being arrested.

