Footage of a semi-truck tumbling off a narrow highway is going viral.

The California Department of Transportation posted video of the surreal scene to Facebook.

The big rig was driving Thursday along State Route 175 in Mendocino County. It 18-wheeler was trying to squeeze through a one-lane section of highway where a retaining wall is being built.

Signs are posted limiting the roadway to vehicles under 40-feet-long, but that didn't stop the tractor-trailer from trying anyway.

A California Highway Patrol officer cited the driver for ignoring the warning signs in the restricted area.

Officials will have to close a portion of SR-175 for a few hours over the course of three days to fully retrieve the semi-truck.

