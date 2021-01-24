Video shows Tacoma police vehicle driving over at least one person on a crowded street

Tacoma police were responding to a large crowd on a downtown street. Video shows a police SUV driving through the crowd, striking at least one person.

Videos circulating on social media show a Tacoma Police Department (TPD) vehicle driving over at least one person on a city street and "may have impacted others," according to a police statement.

The incident happened after police responded to a large crowd in the area of S. 9th and Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma shortly after 6 p.m.

"There were multiple vehicles and approximately 100 people present blocking the intersection when officers arrived on scene," according to a TPD statement. Witness accounts and video on social media show the group was gathered for street racing.

The Tacoma Fire Department confirms they issued a dispersal order to the crowd and two people were arrested.

TPD reports some of the crowd surrounded a police SUV.

"People hit the body of the police vehicle and its windows as the officer was stopped in the street. The officer, fearing for his safety, tried to back up, but was unable to do so because of the crowd," a TPD report said.

Video posted on Twitter shows the police SUV briefly backing up, then driving forward, where a crowd was still gathered in the street. It's unclear how many people were impacted by the police vehicle, but at least one individual was struck by the front and rear tires.

The TPD statement said, "The officer stopped at a point of safety and called for medical aid. One person was transported to an area hospital. That person’s condition is, at this time, unknown."

A spokesperson from the Puyallup Police Department addressed the media late Saturday, but did not identify the officer involved, only saying he was a "senior officer." The spokesperson said during a press conference that the investigation could be lengthy as they collect videos and witness accounts, as well as interview the responding officers.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is now conducting an independent investigation.