We never recommend getting out in rough surf as tropical weather approaches, but there’s a bird in Venice who is glad one man did!

Video captured by Nicole Fulwiler, shot Sunday morning, shows a bird struggling in the water. She pans over and finds a surfer who also noticed the bird.

He paddles over to the bird and somehow gets it onto his surfboard, then paddles back to shore.

