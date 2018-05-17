SANFORD, Fla. -- So why did the gator cross the road? Maybe because he was afraid of the cranes!

Gina Badalamenti captured this video in Sanford. A gator started to make its way across the street, but then got caught in a stare-down with some cranes.

The gator decides making an about-face is the best move, and one crane makes sure he keeps going!

We’ve been telling you for weeks that gator sightings are on the rise as we’re in mating season. If you’ve seen one, make sure to send video or photos to us at SendTo10@wtsp.com or post them using #SendTo10.

