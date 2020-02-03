10News is proud to announce a new partnership with the Google News Initiative and The Poynter Institute for Media Studies -- the journalism education and strategy center based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Together, Google, Poynter and 10News, will embark on a yearlong initiative called VidSpark -- designed to launch digital-first programming to engage younger audiences in the Tampa Bay area.

By the end of 2020, 10News will have created and produced two new series in the Bay area.

“I’ve worked with local publishers at Google for six years and am excited to see how VidSpark can help them succeed on the twin goals of growing and diversifying their audience and finding new and creative ways to tell stories," said Chrissy Towle, head of news and local media, global partnerships at Google. "As the web becomes more visual, this is a great way to help publishers connect with young people and in turn guide them to develop healthy news habits.”

Last year, Poynter and Google sought applications from around the United States, looking for media outlets that demonstrated a commitment to digital innovation.

10News is proud to have been chosen as the only television station involved in the VidSpark initiative, which is being launched in a total of just three newsrooms nationwide. Journalists at The Minneapolis Star Tribune and news radio WGBH in Boston are embarking on their own journeys, as news organizations strive to find new and innovative ways to provide context and clarity to the local communities they cover.

“Smart, creative video storytelling may be a real path for local news companies to reach younger audiences,” said Poynter President Neil Brown. “Our VidSpark project with GNI can be a lab to try new story forms and help newsrooms share their journalism with those who don’t currently feel compelled by the local news scene.”

10News will receive $25,000 to help kickstart the project. And, Poynter will work closely with 10News to connect with the next generation of news consumers.

“Ensuring younger audiences are informed and engaged on local issues is critical to both our mission to serve our entire community, and to the sustainability of local journalism,” said Kari Jacobs, president and general manager at WTSP.

10News, which is owned by TEGNA, will share best practices with its sister-stations across the nation -- as part of its wider mission to deliver more impactful news content to audiences on all platforms.

