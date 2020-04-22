ROANOKE, Va. — The Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert overnight for three missing children believed to be "in extreme danger."

The agency, on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, issued the alert for a child abduction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia.

Cameron Allison is 6 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Emma Allison is 6 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Colin Allison is 21 months old with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison.

John Varion Allison is about 5 foot 9 inches with blonde hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 185 pounds.

He is driving a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4 door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMV-8238.

Virginia State Police

John Allison may be in the company with his wife Ruby Marie Allison.

She is about 5 foot 3 inches with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you see them contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police.

