SARASOTA, Fla. — We know many of you are looking forward to spring break, and COVID-19 may be putting a wrinkle in some of your plans.

We know it's frustrating for those who had planned to take trips and for the workers who depend on tourists visiting our area. But the president of Visit Sarasota tells us this could be an opportunity for a staycation or to lure people who can't take a cruise or travel overseas.

“There are a lot of Floridians who right now the schools are going on spring break who had plans to go on a cruise to take international travel go to the Caribbean. a lot of those families are rethinking plans, and they’re now booking Florida vacations, Virginia Haley said.

She also says January was possibly the best on record, and February and March still look good. The question is whether baseball fans will keep their reservations even without spring training.

The city of Sarasota wants you to know most shows are still on at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. But the band America canceled for next week. Crews are scrubbing the place clean and are installing more than 30 hand sanitizing stations. They say if you feel sick, you can get a credit or a refund.

