ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Multiple votes by St. Petersburg city council members on Thursday have moved the new St. Pete Pier closer to reality:
- An artist agreement with Janet Echelman for a net sculpture within the St. Pete Pier District was approved.
- A referendum to extend the 10-year lease for the "pier building" to the entire over-water structure, including Tampa Bay Watch, operator of the Education Center.
- An agreement with Skanska USA for additional pre-construction services related to the pier head building, the pier Approach and Janet Echelman Net Sculpture.
- Additional design and construction administrative services with W Architecture for the pier approach project, including infrastructure of the Janet Echelman Net Sculpture and redesign of a portion of the pier approach project.
- Additional design and construction administrative services with ASD and Rogers Architecture.
The 26-acre, $76 million Pier District is targeted to open in fall 2019.
