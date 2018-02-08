ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Multiple votes by St. Petersburg city council members on Thursday have moved the new St. Pete Pier closer to reality:

An artist agreement with Janet Echelman for a net sculpture within the St. Pete Pier District was approved.

A referendum to extend the 10-year lease for the "pier building" to the entire over-water structure, including Tampa Bay Watch, operator of the Education Center.

An agreement with Skanska USA for additional pre-construction services related to the pier head building, the pier Approach and Janet Echelman Net Sculpture.

Additional design and construction administrative services with W Architecture for the pier approach project, including infrastructure of the Janet Echelman Net Sculpture and redesign of a portion of the pier approach project.

Additional design and construction administrative services with ASD and Rogers Architecture.

The 26-acre, $76 million Pier District is targeted to open in fall 2019.

