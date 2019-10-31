BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is expanding its grocery pickup service to include alcohol.

“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations.

“Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”

The service is offered at 2,000 locations in 29 states, including Florida.

Shoppers can select a wide variety of wine and beer options, in accordance with state and local regulations. Customers will have to provide proper identification to verify they are at least 21 years old.

Walmart is also offering deliveries of adult beverages from nearly 200 stores in California and Florida.

