Walmart is transforming 160 store parking lots to drive-in movie theaters this summer

Walmart has decided to bring families together for a little summer fun amid the coronavirus pandemic with a drive-in movie tour.

Yes, you read that correctly. Walmart is partnering up with Tribeca Enterprises to transform 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters.

"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," the company wrote on its website. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."

The drive-in tour will start in August and will run through October.

Additional details such as locations and ticket information will be announced closer to the start of the tour.

