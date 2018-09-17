WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Authorities with the U.S. Marshals, FBI, Secret Service and several other law enforcement agencies are still looking for a man who is on the run amid alleged threats against President Trump.

It started around 4:41 p.m. Sunday when troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Mansfield responded to a crash on Interstate 71. Troopers say the driver, 27-year-old Shawn Richard Christy of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, fled the scene on foot.

WKYC's camera captured SWAT crews dispatching and entering a wooded area of Interstate 71 Monday:

Christy is wanted by federal investigators for allegedly threatening President Trump and other elected officials. A federal warrant was issued for Christy on June 19 after he allegedly threatened the Northampton County, Pennsylvania district attorney, writing: "Keep it up [John] Morganelli, I promise I'll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump."

Christy's father, Craig Christy spoke with WKYC and said he hopes his son surrenders peacefully.

"We would like him to surrender peacefully and lets take care of this on a better level," Craig said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. "Mom and I love him dearly, there’s nothing too big that we can’t get through together as a family."

Madison and Lucas local school districts closed Monday and Tuesday due to the man hunt, according to the Mansfield News Journal. Both districts are within the vicinity of the search area.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen by Christy from Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania.

He also has multiple warrants for his arrest in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case and has threatened to use lethal force against any law enforcement.

" I do not believe my son is dangerous to any individual as people, but he’s doing it wrong," said Craig. "We don’t condone that."

Troopers say he has a history of stealing vehicles and burglarizing residences and are asking residents in the area to make sure their residences and vehicles are secured.

The U.S. Marshal Service is asking anyone with information call 911 or Marshals direct at: 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411). Federal Agents are offering a cash award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of Christy.

