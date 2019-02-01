SEATTLE — A new year means new laws going into effect around the country, including one in the state of Washington that prohibits anyone younger than 21 from buying an assault rifle.

The purchase age increased from 18 to 21 on Tuesday after voters approved Initiative 1639 in November. The sweeping legislation also includes toughening background checks for people buying these types of firearms and requirements for safe storage of all guns.

The Associated Press said the age-limit part of the law went into effect Tuesday, but the rest becomes law on July 1.

KING 5 in Washington said the law is one of the strictest gun laws in the country, which about 60.3 percent of voters approved in November.

Supporters of the law said its passage is a step forward and addressing mass shootings and gun violence.

The measure, initially filed May 2, 2018, said "Gun violence is far too common in Washington and the United States. In particular, shooting involving the use of semiautomatic assault rifles have resulted in hundreds of lives lost, devastating injuries, and lasting psychological impacts on survivors, their families, and communities."

Opponents of the law said they're concerned the law curbs gun owners' rights and is not directly tied to public safety. The Associated Press said some opponents have sued to block it.

A federal lawsuit says the law violates the Second and 14th amendments and the rights of gun sellers under the Commerce Clause, the Associated Press reported. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include dealers in Spokane and Vancouver, a 19-year-old competitive shooter, a 19-year-old in the Army Reserves, a 20-year-old recreational shooter, the Second Amendment Foundation and the National Rifle Association.

Following the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the Sunshine State passed a law banning the sale of assault rifles to those younger than 21. Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and New York prohibit anyone younger than 21 from buying any firearms.

