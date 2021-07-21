DC community helps to celebrate 110-year-old woman's birthday

D.C. Police's 5th District unit gave her a special birthday shoutout with a ride by the Capitol Hill Towers Senior Living center.

WASHINGTON — Washington DC resident Dora Credle was born on July 21, 1911. At the time, the Lincoln Memorial had yet to even be built at the National Mall yet.

110-years later in 2021, Credle celebrates a birthday with her family at the senior living center she lives at in Northeast D.C.

WUSA9 was there when Credle and her family brought in the birthday on Wednesday.

