Man charged after crashing SUV into barrier wall surrounding Washington Monument

Multiple police units and D.C. Fire and EMS responded after the SUV hit the barrier wall that surrounds a hill that the Washington Monument sits atop

WASHINGTON — A New Jersey man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and destruction of government property after crashing a vehicle on the Washington Monument grounds Saturday evening, according to U.S. Park Police.

Jack Joseph Dessin, 38, is the man who has been charged, U.S. Park Police said.

Multiple police units and D.C. Fire and EMS responded after the SUV hit the barrier wall that surrounds a hill that the Washington Monument sits atop of at the National Mall.

A man was taken to George Washington University hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash that happened around 8 p.m., according to U.S. Park Police

The crash came only hours before the Fourth of July and in a popular place for tourists visiting the National Mall for the patriotic holiday.

Photos do appear to show an American flag hanging from the vehicle among other signs that have been placed onto it.

What is going on at the Washington Monument 😭 pic.twitter.com/KBbUJMme3p — Noah 🗳 (@noahmitchell0) July 4, 2021

A woman on the scene told WUSA9 that she was almost hit by the vehicle, but did not want to answer any further questions or provide additional information about what had happened.