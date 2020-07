A large group of protesters are marching in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday to protest police brutality. Police have declared it a 'riot' due to damage.

SEATTLE — Protests are continuing in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody in May.

Protesters are marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and also demanding to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50%.

Saturday's protests are also in response to the Trump Administration and the Department of Homeland Security sending federal agents to Seattle to be on standby to protect federal buildings. The federal agents arrived in Seattle Thursday evening.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle leaders, such as Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best, have voiced opposition to the federal agents being in the city for fear it could escalate the protests.

Ahead of this weekend's protests, a federal judge Friday night temporarily blocked the Seattle City Council's controversial ban on tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control measures from taking effect in Seattle this weekend.

The temporary restraining order clears the way for law enforcement to use crowd control measures during this weekend's protests should they be needed.

Saturday, July 25:

5:52 p.m. 16 arrested, several officers injured during 'riot' on Capitol Hill

Seattle police say at least 16 people have been arrested on Capitol Hill during what they're calling a "riot" for assaults on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse.

Police also say at least three officers were injured. One officer was taken to the hospital with a leg injury caused by an explosive device thrown at officers, and two other officers were injured and treated at the scene.

What started as a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon has erupted into violence as of this evening.

Police say individuals in the crowd continue to throw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. Police continue to issue orders for the crowd to disperse and deploy flashbangs into the crowd.

5:22 p.m. Multiple businesses damaged during protests on Capitol Hill

Multiple businesses have been damaged in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. A group targeted the Starbucks on 12th Avenue and E Columbia Street.

Nearly all the windows at the Starbucks were broken out and the walls inside and out were spray-painted with graffiti.

Police have declared the protest a "riot" amid ongoing damage.

Damage inside the store is pretty extensive pic.twitter.com/KoxCybdBSm — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) July 25, 2020

4:45 p.m. Seattle police declare protest a 'riot' amid ongoing damage

Seattle police tweeted individuals are spray painting the East Precinct and damaging the fence perimeter on Capitol Hill. A small fire was also set inside the East Precinct lobby, according to police.

Amid the ongoing damage, police have declared the protest a "riot."

Police are continuing to use crowd control tactics, like flashbangs to get the crowd to disperse. Police tweeted that multiple arrests have been made.

Due to the ongoing damage and public safety risks associated with this incident, SPD is declaring it a riot. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 25, 2020

4:35 p.m. Seattle police clashing with protesters near East Precinct

Seattle police tweeted at least one person got inside the East Precinct fence on Capitol Hill before officers noticed smoke in the building lobby.

Seattle police have ordered the crowd to disperse and deployed crowd control tactics to get them to disperse. Flashbangs can be heard being deployed into the crowd.

Police have issued dispersal orders and deployed less-lethal munitions to clear the area. Crowd is now moving west on Pine Street. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 25, 2020

4:25 p.m. Reports of businesses being damaged during protests

The Seattle Fire Department has responded to the construction site near the King County Juvenile Detention Facility at 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street after a group of individuals set fire to portable trailers nearby.

KING 5's helicopter SKYKing flew over the flames, which produced a large plume of smoke.

It's unclear who or what started the fire, but explosions could be heard as a large group of protesters marched by the detention facility about a half an hour before.

Meanwhile, Seattle police tweeted that demonstrators are breaking windows at businesses in the 900 block of 12th Avenue. There are also reports of demonstrators vandalized the East Precinct on Capitol Hill.

Reports of demonstrators breaking windows at additional businesses in the 900 block of 12th. Also a fight reportedly in progress at the scene. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 25, 2020

3:55 p.m. Construction site at King County Juvenile Detention Facility set on fire

The large group of protesters gathered in front of the King County Juvenile Detention Center at the intersection of 12th Avenue and E Spruce Street.

The group gathered there for several minutes, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and demanding the detention facility be closed.

The group started marching on when a loud "boom" was heard behind the crowd. Seattle police tweeted a group of about a dozen people set fire to a portable trailer at a construction site near the detention facility, causing damage.

The construction site at the King County Youth Dentention Facility is now on fire. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/pE41r9IZjs — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) July 25, 2020

Group of approximately a dozen people setting fire and causing damage to a portable trailer and construction site at 12/Jefferson. Possible explosions heard on site. Large group in the area. Working to secure access for @SeattleFire — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 25, 2020

3:30 p.m. Wall of 'Moms' and 'Vets' join Seattle protests

A "wall of moms" are marching with the protesters through Seattle on Saturday.

The group of women is wearing yellow bands around their biceps that say "Mom" on them. A similar "wall of moms" marched with protesters in Portland earlier this week.

In the crowd of protesters on Saturday, a man held up a sign that also read #WallofVets.

The large group is marching on 12th Avenue towards the King County Youth Detention Center.

Protestors are making their way to the King County Juvenile Detention Facility. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/5lgBSGV2pw — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) July 25, 2020

3:05 p.m. Protesters marching through Capitol Hill neighborhood

Hundreds of people gathered in Capitol Hill Saturday afternoon and started marching through the neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m.

The crowd has been chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, No peace" as they march through the neighborhood.

The crowd marched by the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, and the area formerly known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

Drivers should expect delays in Seattle during the protests and try to avoid the area if possible.

They are now making their way done Pike street. pic.twitter.com/2s3B81bE4v — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) July 25, 2020