MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Georgia police officer jumped into action when he was called about a baby not breathing last week. And it’s a good thing he did.

It happened back on May 15. Officer Nick St. Onge was the first to respond and saw the child’s grandmother holding the baby in the parking lot. She told the officer the child had stopped breathing after finishing a bottle.

The officer said he noticed the baby starting to turn blue. That’s when Officer St. Onge gave the child back blows and chest thrusts to try to clear the child’s airway.

The baby slowly began to respond, crying and breathing irregularly.

Officer St. Onge continued to care for the child until paramedics arrived and took over.

The child was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

This is a story that could have turned out much different had it not been for the heroics of Officer St. Onge.

Job VERY well done, officer!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP