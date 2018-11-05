OCALA, Fla. - A brawl broke out inside a Marion County courtroom after four men were convicted of first-degree murder.

Kiila Tyrell Richardson, 23; Travis Jamaar Davis, 20; Branden J.M. Banks, 22; and Kelvon S. Grimmage, 21; killed Courtney Levar London, 28, in front of his children during a robbery inside his Ocala home in 2016.

The jury was being led back into the jury room when Davis punched his defense attorney several times in the head, according to the Gainesville Sun. Grimmage also joined in the attack while Banks stood to the side.

Richardson was being led out of the courtroom when the fighting began, the Sun said.

Deputies used Tasers on Davis, Grimmage and Banks before they were tackled to the floor and handcuffed, the Sun said.

Following the melee, each person was brought back into the courtroom separately, where they received life sentences.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP