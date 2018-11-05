ORLANDO, Fla. - Instead of breathing fire, a dragon float in the Festival of Fantasy Parade inside Magic Kingdom caught fire.

Fire erupted from the steampunk-style dragon, which represents Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty", near its nape and horns as it made its way past the Hall of Presidents, according to WKMG.

A Disney employee doused the flames with a fire extinguisher.

No immediate word on the cause of the fire.

