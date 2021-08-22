WATCH: Kentucky racehorse runs along Indiana highway after escaping track

The racehorse escaped Ellis Park in Kentucky and was later seen running along Highway 40 in Evansville, Indiana.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Here's something you don't see every day: a racehorse running down the highway.

Officials at Ellis Park in Kentucky say the 2-year-old filly named Bold and Bossy bucked her jockey and bolted from the race park while she was on her way to the starting gate.

She then ran off the track and over a levee heading to U.S. 41.

Bold and Bossy ran briefly onto Interstate 69 and Veterans Memorial Parkway, with a posse of trainers chasing her in their vehicles.

The horse was later spotted along Highway 40 in nearby Evansville, Indiana, and witnesses caught the bizarre sight on video.

A man and woman eventually caught the filly, who lost two shoes, had cuts and was dehydrated from her escapade.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, who was in the area at the time, was eventually able to get Bold and Bossy to calm down. Latham said the racehorse was hot and had an injured back leg.