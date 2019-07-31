BAYTOWN, Texas — A fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex in east Harris County has been contained, according to the Harris County Office of Emergency Management.

Air monitoring is expected to continue until the fire is fully extinguished, the emergency management office said.

Jason Duncan, the plant manager, said the fire is a result of an explosion that happened at one of the units in the plant on Decker Drive.

Sixty-six people sought a medical evaluation at the Houston Area Safety Council.

Thirty-seven people were treated for non-life threatening injuries, including first-degree burns, Duncan said.

A shelter-in-place was issued for areas west of the plant and south of Spur 330 minutes after the plant exploded. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

The explosion happened at approximately 11:07 a.m., officials said. The City of Baytown said as the fire and smoke filled the air, they activated their emergency center and alerted all of their residents to let them know about the precautionary shelter.

Crews are currently working to shut down the affected units and isolate the source of the fire.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, but officials said they are working diligently to figure it out.

"I understand for the people of Baytown it's difficult to look out your window and see a plume of smoke especially what's happened before, said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is at the plant and will provide more information as it becomes available.

The plant's Industrial Hygiene staff said they are monitoring air quality at the site and fence line and at this time there are no adverse impacts to the community.

Joshua Howell, who lives near the plant, said he heard and felt the explosion from his home.

“Sirens going off like crazy, news helicopters overhead. Low constant hum audible from my home. Not sure what exploded but it shook the neighborhood,” Howell tweeted. He said he can see the smoke from his front yard.

Serena Dodds is a manager at Extra Space Storage, which is right across the street from the Exxon plant. She said the fire shook her entire office and lit up the interior of her office walls.

“It made the sound of a jet flying too low to the ground,” said Dodds. “[It] just grew and grew and then boomed and the light from it lit up my whole office.

The plant released the following statement on Twitter:

"A fire has occurred at our Baytown Olefins Plant and our fire team is working to extinguish the fire. We are conducting personnel accounting. Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the community. As a precaution, our industrial hygiene staff is conducting air quality monitoring at the sire and at the fenceline, and we are cooperating with regulatory agencies. We regret any disruption or inconvenience this incident may have caused the community."

Several KHOU 11 viewers have sent in photos and videos of the plant fire.

KHOU 11 Investigates looked into ExxonMobil Baytown Complex and found the Texas Commission on Environmental Agency has fined the plant 22 times in the last decade, resulting in nearly one million dollars in penalties.

A half million of that stems from a single incident in 2009 in which, according to documents, the plant failed to prevent unauthorized emissions from a number of its units.

